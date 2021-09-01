One person killed in car crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on Rock Riffle Road at the intersection of Stimson Avenue in Athens County.

When troopers arrived on scene the car was completely engulfed in flames. The car was traveling north on Rock Riffle Road when it drove through the intersection, off the left side of the road, struck a sign post and then struck a piece of construction equipment. The car and the piece of construction equipment then caught fire.

Troopers say that alcohol and unsafe speed are suspected as contributing factors in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

