Rain causes flooding and mudslides in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clay County officials issued a state of emergency, anticipating heavy rain from the remnants of Ida.

“The potential in Clay County is a little higher,” said West Virginia DOH District One Manager Arlie Matney.

Britney Workman watched the water rise.

“I have seen it way worse than this actually years ago,” Workman said.

The rain caused several slides near the Hartland area. Clay County 911 dispatchers said two rockslides happened along state Route 16, and a mudslide happened along Elk River Road.

Workman and her daughter Ryleigh put on their rain boots.

“We were taking a walk when we saw you, actually, so we just got our rain jackets on and we were looking at all the creeks,” Workman said. “Well, it did go down. You can tell where the water was up and the grass is laid flat, so it’s gone down a little bit but it’s rained like all night.”

Floodwaters also damaged H.E. White Elementary School in Clay County near the Bomont and Clendenin area.

The school just received a new playground, but floodwater ripped through it, filling up the area and tearing down the fencing on both sides.

Some high water and blocked culverts were reported, but dispatchers in Clay County say there were no reports of floodwaters in people’s homes.

