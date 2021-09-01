Advertisement

Rain causes flooding and mudslides in Clay County

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clay County officials issued a state of emergency, anticipating heavy rain from the remnants of Ida.

“The potential in Clay County is a little higher,” said West Virginia DOH District One Manager Arlie Matney.

Britney Workman watched the water rise.

“I have seen it way worse than this actually years ago,” Workman said.

The rain caused several slides near the Hartland area. Clay County 911 dispatchers said two rockslides happened along state Route 16, and a mudslide happened along Elk River Road.

Workman and her daughter Ryleigh put on their rain boots.

“We were taking a walk when we saw you, actually, so we just got our rain jackets on and we were looking at all the creeks,” Workman said. “Well, it did go down. You can tell where the water was up and the grass is laid flat, so it’s gone down a little bit but it’s rained like all night.”

Floodwaters also damaged H.E. White Elementary School in Clay County near the Bomont and Clendenin area.

The school just received a new playground, but floodwater ripped through it, filling up the area and tearing down the fencing on both sides.

Some high water and blocked culverts were reported, but dispatchers in Clay County say there were no reports of floodwaters in people’s homes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.
One person killed in car crash
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency
Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming,...
Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State

Latest News

Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Braxton County on Wednesday morning.
Heavy rain from Ida’s remnants causes flooding in central W.Va.
New COVID-19 numbers causing serious concern in the Kanawha Valley
New COVID-19 numbers causing serious concern in the Kanawha Valley
Heavy rain from Hurricane Ida causes flooding in Braxton County
River Days boat races postponed
- clipped version