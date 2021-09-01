River Days boat races postponed

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Friends of Portsmouth announced on Wednesday a few changes to the River Days Festival. These changes were made due to the amount of rain and the predicted rise of the Ohio River.

2021 River Days events are being moved off of the river bank. 4th Street between Washington and Chillicothe Street will host rides, vendors and entertainment. The boat races have been reschedule for October 29-31.

Due to this cancellation of the boat races, Friends of Portsmouth are waiving the entry fee for the entire weekend.

To learn more about these changes you can head over to the Friends of Portsmouth Facebook page.

