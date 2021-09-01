Roadway closed after person hit, killed

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person is dead after being hit by a car

It happened in the 600 block of MacCorkle Ave. (Rt. 60) in South Charleston.

Rt. 60 is closed from the Patrick St. bridge to the I-64 interchange.

Police say its unclear who hit the victim at this point. Several statements were taken on scene.

It’s unclear how long it will be before the road is reopened.

