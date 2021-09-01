Roll-over crash closes lane of interstate

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A roll-over crash has closed one southbound lane of the West Virginia turnpike early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, a tractor trailer has rolled over just before the toll plaza I-77. The crash is between Cabin Creek and Dry Branch, south of the Chelyan Bridge.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

