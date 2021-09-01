Advertisement

Supporting the Military Women’s Memorial on 9/11

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Since that fateful day and the attacks on our nation’s foundations and freedoms, 177 servicewomen have laid down their lives for those very freedoms in far-away combat zones.

In partnership with PenFed Credit Union, the Military Women’s Memorial will pay tribute to these women with a 177-miles remembrance relay from the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.
One person killed in car crash
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency
Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming,...
Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State

Latest News

West Virginia Mine Wars Museum
Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial
R&D Senior Solutions
R&D Senior Solutions
At home lymphatic drainage massage
At home lymphatic drainage massage
Maverick Gymnastics on Studio 3
Maverick Gymnastics on Studio 3