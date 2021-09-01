Supporting the Military Women’s Memorial on 9/11

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Since that fateful day and the attacks on our nation’s foundations and freedoms, 177 servicewomen have laid down their lives for those very freedoms in far-away combat zones.

In partnership with PenFed Credit Union, the Military Women’s Memorial will pay tribute to these women with a 177-miles remembrance relay from the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.