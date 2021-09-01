Advertisement

Traffic Alert: KY 1426 closed

There is water over the road in KY 1426 that has caused the road to be closed in Floyd County.
There is water over the road in KY 1426 that has caused the road to be closed in Floyd County.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There is water over the road in KY 1426 that has caused the road to be closed in Floyd County.

According to dispatch, it is on the Harold side at mile point 6.9 near Tanyard Branch. Drivers are advised not to drive through moving water on the roadway.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming,...
Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency
One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed

Latest News

The Huntington Water Quality Board (HWQB) and Mayor Williams are monitoring Tropical Depression...
Huntington Water Quality Board monitoring Ida
Hill slide damage has blocked KY 59 at mile marker 22, just south of the AA Highway...
Traffic Alert: KY 59 blocked
A roll-over crash has closed one southbound lane of the West Virginia turnpike early Wednesday...
Roll-over crash closes lane of interstate
One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed