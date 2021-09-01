WV DOH prepares response to Hurricane Ida’s remnants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways is preparing for what is left of Hurricane Ida.

DOH officials say they have crews on standby and will be handling it like a snow event.

“We have crews out 24/7 over the next couple days, checking for high water, slides, culverts out and damage to roads,” DOH District One Manager Arlie Matney said.

The DOH said they are also working closely with law enforcement to handle any responses as needed.

Officials said they met Monday with all 10 districts that cover every West Virginia county to plan and prepare for potentially heavy rain. Transportation workers in low-lying areas got the vehicle gassed up and ready to go -- well ahead of the storms.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice approved a 55-county State of Emergency ahead of Ida’s remnants.

