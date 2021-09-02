Advertisement

Crash closes I-64 East

I-64 East is closed in Carter County, Ky. early Thursday morning after a semi crash.
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash has closed I-64 East in Carter County, Kentucky.

Dispatchers tell us it was a single vehicle crash involving a semi. There were no injuries, but crews have been on scene since a little after 3:30 Thursday morning working to clean up the debris.

The crash is in-between the Olive Hill exits, just before the Rt. 60 exit eastbound.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

