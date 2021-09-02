Crash closes I-64 East
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash has closed I-64 East in Carter County, Kentucky.
Dispatchers tell us it was a single vehicle crash involving a semi. There were no injuries, but crews have been on scene since a little after 3:30 Thursday morning working to clean up the debris.
The crash is in-between the Olive Hill exits, just before the Rt. 60 exit eastbound.
There’s no word on when the road will reopen.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.