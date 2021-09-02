UPDATE: Portion of Coal River Road reopens after crash

UPDATE (9/2/2021 3:00 a.m.) (WSAZ) - The 12600 block of Coal River Road has reopened.

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has shut down the 12600 block of Coal River Rd. in St. Albans.

According to Kanawha County emergency dispatchers, a car hit a utility pole.

Dispatchers say the driver left the scene.

First responders are now working on removing the car from the roadway. Dispatchers say they may have to wait for AEP crews to arrive.

