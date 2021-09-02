Advertisement

UPDATE: Portion of Coal River Road reopens after crash

A crash has shut down the 12600 block of Coal River Rd. in St. Albans.
A crash has shut down the 12600 block of Coal River Rd. in St. Albans.(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE (9/2/2021 3:00 a.m.) (WSAZ) - The 12600 block of Coal River Road has reopened.

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has shut down the 12600 block of Coal River Rd. in St. Albans.

According to Kanawha County emergency dispatchers, a car hit a utility pole.

Dispatchers say the driver left the scene.

First responders are now working on removing the car from the roadway. Dispatchers say they may have to wait for AEP crews to arrive.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.
One person killed in car crash
One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
A roll-over crash has closed one southbound lane of the West Virginia turnpike early Wednesday...
Rollover crash closes lane of interstate
The Jackson County 911 emergency call center landlines phones have lost their service on...
Emergency call center service restored
Crews are responding to a person trapped in their car after an accident on Wednesday.
Lanes reopen after car accident

Latest News

The West Virginia University Faculty Senate on Wednesday further considered the ongoing debate...
WVU Faculty Senate weighs in on vaccine mandate for students and staff
Huntington Music and Arts Festival celebrate local comedy
Huntington Music and Arts Festival celebrate local comedy
West Virginia business summit kicks off
West Virginia business summit kicks off
The brother says he had a hunch something bad was about to happen.
Man gets sister out of home moments before it’s destroyed