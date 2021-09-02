Advertisement

Crews respond to tractor-trailer crash on I-64 East; traffic backed up

Traffic is backed up for miles after a crash between the 29th Street and Huntington Mall exits...
Traffic is backed up for miles after a crash between the 29th Street and Huntington Mall exits on Interstate 64 involving a tractor-trailer.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews responded Thursday evening to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area that has closed one eastbound lane.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the accident was reported just after 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes. It is at the 16-mile marker, which is between the 29th Street and Huntington Mall exits.

The tractor-trailer ended up on its side. The driver refused treatment, according to Cabell County Emergency Medical Services.

Traffic is backed up in the area, and drivers are asked to use extra careful. One of two eastbound lanes is closed, according to WV 511.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

