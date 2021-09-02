Local tennis legend passes away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not hard to call Julie Ditty Qualls a legend when you consider her tennis achievements on the junior circuit, to high school, to college and onto the professional game. Ditty Qualls passed away at 42 years old Tuesday night.

Ditty won three state championships at Russell High School and then turned into a three-time All American at Vanderbilt.

She parlayed that early success to a professional career in which she played at Wimbledon, the US Open, the Australian Open and the French Open championships. At one point, she reached 91st in the world rankings.

“Julie traveled the world, but there was only one place she truly considered home,” Ditty Qualls’ sister Amy told WSAZ. “She was so happy to raise her son in Ashland, a community that had always encouraged and supported her throughout her life and career. Hundreds of children in the Tri-State had the benefit of learning and training with Julie.”

