Advertisement

Local tennis legend passes away

Julie Ditty Qualls, a world class tennis player, passes away at 42.
Julie Ditty Qualls, a world class tennis player, passes away at 42.(university of louisville)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not hard to call Julie Ditty Qualls a legend when you consider her tennis achievements on the junior circuit, to high school, to college and onto the professional game. Ditty Qualls passed away at 42 years old Tuesday night.

Ditty won three state championships at Russell High School and then turned into a three-time All American at Vanderbilt.

She parlayed that early success to a professional career in which she played at Wimbledon, the US Open, the Australian Open and the French Open championships. At one point, she reached 91st in the world rankings.

“Julie traveled the world, but there was only one place she truly considered home,” Ditty Qualls’ sister Amy told WSAZ. “She was so happy to raise her son in Ashland, a community that had always encouraged and supported her throughout her life and career. Hundreds of children in the Tri-State had the benefit of learning and training with Julie.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.
One person killed in car crash
Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency
Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming,...
Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State

Latest News

Johnson Central cancels game with Bishop Sycamore
Johnson Central looking for Friday night game
Herd soccer is now ranked 7th
Mountaineers win 2-1
WVU beats #3 Pitt
Pikeville is ranked #1 in Class 1A
1st KY high school football rankings are released