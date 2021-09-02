Advertisement

Man dies in southeast Ohio crash

A man from Gallia County died Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the county, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say.(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Gallia County died Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the county, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say.

Jason W.E. Call, 51, of Rio Grande, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 3 near the intersection of Township Road 295. The roadway was closed about two hours during the investigation.

Troopers say the car Call was driving crossed the center line, went off the roadway, and hit a fence and ditch before overturning.

Investigators say Call was not wearing a seatbelt.

