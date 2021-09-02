More than 100 jobs coming to Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major distributor has decided to make a home in Putnam County, bringing about 150 jobs with it.

“It adds to our overall tax base which goes to our school board, which goes to our county commission,” said Putnam County Commissioner Andy Skidmore. “Then it brings good jobs to the area, (and) we’re already a place where people want to live, so now we’re going to keep adding jobs where people can work here as well.”

Office of Planning officials confirmed to WSAZ that a Frito-Lay distribution center is being built directly across from Teays Valley Cinemas along Interstate 64. Commissioners said it’s anticipated to be about 60,000 square feet of a warehouse and 10,000 square feet of office buildings. For some perspective, the old Kroger in Teays Valley took up about 57,000 square feet.

“(Frito-Lay is) making an $11.5 million investment,” Skidmore said. “(The distribution center) is where all their materials that they’re selling will go out to stores. So this is the place where the trucks will be coming in and out of where they’ll be distributing out to those stores.”

About five minutes down the road, sits another construction site that plans to house a Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) facility on Teays Valley Road. This particular facility will sit directly across from the Church of the Nazarene.

Putnam County officials say this construction site across along Teays Valley Road will be turned into a CAMC medical building. (Tori Yorgey)

“They are building a 62,000 square foot medical office pavilion,” Skidmore told WSAZ about the CAMC facility. “They’re investing $18.5 million (and) we already have CAMC hospital Teays Valley, so this is just an add-on to there (which) shows that they see a reason to invest more in Putnam County.”

CAMC said they plan to lease the building that is being constructed by BBL Carlton, LLC:

“CAMC has numerous physician offices throughout the area, and will close and relocate those existing services to this new building,” said a CAMC spokesperson in a statement to WSAZ.

The new building will also have a meeting space, coffee shop and pharmacy. CAMC officials said combining them into one location will “offer convenience and accessibility to our patients.”

WSAZ reported in December 2020 that Putnam County was boosting their economy by adding several more businesses. Skidmore said the county was stagnant for several years, but lately they’ve been seeing more and more interest from developers.

“With the completion of Route 35 before the end of the year, we’re seeing a lot of interest in Fraziers Bottom and our industrial park down there, so we’re starting to pick up interest there knowing the completion of Route 35 is near,” Skidmore said. “We have developers looking in the area all the time. Putnam County seems to be a place where people want to be located, and we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for them.”

Commissioners said the Frito-Lay distribution center is expected to be complete sometime around March 2022.

CAMC officials anticipate the building to be open sometime in 2024.

