Ohio COVID-19 | Update on COVID in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health meet virtually Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 trends across the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff spoke on the numbers that the department has seen as the delta variant spreads.

“Unfortunately we are continuing to see our delta wave drive COVID-19 cases ever higher in Ohio,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff stated.

In the past week, the state of Ohio has seen over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day and most recently have seen numbers reach 5,000 cases per day. That is the highest recorded amount of cases since the pandemic has started. Health experts credit the delta variant and vaccine rates with the increase in numbers.

Dr. Vanderhoff shared that the counties that have low vaccine rates then have the highest case rates and the way the state can fix these numbers are for more Ohioans to get vaccinated.

The state is also seeing the number of hospitalizations spike. Claiming that one in eight patients in the hospitals have COVID and in rural hospitals it is one out of three patients. Dr. Vanderhoff also stated that two and half percent of those COVID hospitalizations are vaccinated, meaning that the remaining 98 percent of patients with COVID are unvaccinated.

ICU Physician Hector Wong shared that cases in children are becoming alarming. Dr. Wong believes that in the beginning of the pandemic children were less likely to contract COVID but now with the new variant spreading this is different story. Wong also discussed the surge of RSV cases and that vaccinations are the best way to protect children.

Dr. Hector Wong said, “The unusual timing of RSV and other respiratory illnesses, its not a surprise to see.” Wong recommended that students 12 and up need to get vaccinated. He also stated that masking is important and that masking in schools is extremely important in stopping the surge of COVID-19 for children.

Inpatient Medical Director Dr. Brian Taylor stated that in the beginning of the pandemic there were more accidental COVID cases, whereas now the numbers for primary diagnosis of COVID is much higher.

“The vast majority of our patients in the hospital with COVID are the unvaccinated,” Dr. Taylor shared. He also shared that the number of unvaccinated people in the ICU are well above 90 percent. He also shared that those patients who have COVID and are not vaccinated do regret not rolling up their sleeve.

Dr. Wong shared that the vaccine is even beneficial for those who have had COVID saying that the immunity created by the vaccine and from antibodies is incredibly beneficial when fighting this virus.

To learn more about the COVID-19 trends in the of Ohio click here.

