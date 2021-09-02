Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine not issuing vaccine mandate for state employees

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WSAZ) - As COVID cases continue to increase across Ohio, medical experts say the issue stems from not enough shots going into arms.

“Data shows that from January to the present, less than 2 ½% of those hospitalized were fully vaccinated,” Bruce Vanderhoff, director for the Ohio Department of Health, said.

That means roughly 98% of patients hospitalized with COVID have not been fully vaccinated.

“This is a hospital pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Vanderhoff said.

Based on the strong urge for people to get vaccinated from medical experts and the Ohio governor himself, WSAZ asked the governor’s administration to see what plans are in the works for state employees.

However, just like West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Gov. Mike DeWine said he has no plans on mandating vaccines for state employees.

DeWine’s administration says they’ve pursued an incentive approach, as they do with other vaccines.

State employees are eligible for an enhanced incentive to receive the COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.
One person killed in car crash
One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
Man hit and killed by a pickup truck on Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
Deputies identify man hit and killed by truck
According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Former police officer and firefighter charged with federal Civil Rights offenses
Crews are responding to a person trapped in their car after an accident on Wednesday.
Lanes reopen after car accident

Latest News

The Cabell County School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening to mandate masks for students...
School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff
- clipped version
- clipped version
High school seniors set to become certified CNAs
High school seniors set to graduate as registered nurse aides
Traffic is backed up for miles after a crash between the 29th Street and Huntington Mall exits...
Minor injuries reported in tractor-trailer rollover crash; I-64 traffic backed up