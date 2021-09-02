Ohio Gov. DeWine not issuing vaccine mandate for state employees

OHIO (WSAZ) - As COVID cases continue to increase across Ohio, medical experts say the issue stems from not enough shots going into arms.

“Data shows that from January to the present, less than 2 ½% of those hospitalized were fully vaccinated,” Bruce Vanderhoff, director for the Ohio Department of Health, said.

That means roughly 98% of patients hospitalized with COVID have not been fully vaccinated.

“This is a hospital pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Vanderhoff said.

Based on the strong urge for people to get vaccinated from medical experts and the Ohio governor himself, WSAZ asked the governor’s administration to see what plans are in the works for state employees.

However, just like West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Gov. Mike DeWine said he has no plans on mandating vaccines for state employees.

DeWine’s administration says they’ve pursued an incentive approach, as they do with other vaccines.

State employees are eligible for an enhanced incentive to receive the COVID vaccine.

