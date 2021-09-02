Man hit, killed by a pickup truck

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck.

According to a Kanawha County deputy, the man was walking in the right hand lane of the 2300 block of Kelleys Creek Road when it happened.

The pickup truck was also traveling in the right hand lane. It was heading toward the community of Ward.

The deputy said the driver stayed at the scene.

Deputies believe the deceased is from that area.

They hope to clear the scene by 7:30 a.m. if not sooner.

