Police searching for missing Juvenile

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile, Jaliyah Pennington, 15.
Sep. 2, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile, Jaliyah Pennington, 15.

Jaliyah was supposed to have gotten off the bus Wednesday around 4:20p.m. in the North Charleston area. She is a student at Capital High School.

Jaliyah Pennington is 5′4″ and about 208 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and white pants, a black shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department, 304-348-6400 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

