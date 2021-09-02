Advertisement

School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff

The Cabell County School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening to mandate masks for students...
The Cabell County School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening to mandate masks for students and staff.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday evening voted 5-0 to require masks for students and staff at schools starting Friday, Sept. 3.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe recommended a policy where pre-K through 12th grade students are required to wear masks at school and on buses, regardless of vaccine status, unless they have a medical excuse not to wear them.

Saxe says the mask mandate would be dropped if the county goes green, yellow, or gold on the state’s color map. Masks would still be recommended under that scenario.

School officials say they currently have 170 students who’ve tested positive and more than a 1,000 quarantined.

Board President Mary Neely said she recognizes this decision will be upsetting for many, but it’s obvious from the health department that cases have increased rapidly since the beginning of the school year. She says they don’t want the transmission rate to continue its trend and force the district to go back to remote learning.

Neely voted for the mandate after voting against it two weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.
One person killed in car crash
One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
Man hit and killed by a pickup truck on Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
Deputies identify man hit and killed by truck
According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Former police officer and firefighter charged with federal Civil Rights offenses
Crews are responding to a person trapped in their car after an accident on Wednesday.
Lanes reopen after car accident

Latest News

From January to the present, less than 2 ½% of those hospitalized were fully vaccinated...
Ohio Gov. DeWine not issuing vaccine mandate for state employees
- clipped version
- clipped version
High school seniors set to become certified CNAs
High school seniors set to graduate as registered nurse aides
Traffic is backed up for miles after a crash between the 29th Street and Huntington Mall exits...
Minor injuries reported in tractor-trailer rollover crash; I-64 traffic backed up