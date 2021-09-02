School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday evening voted 5-0 to require masks for students and staff at schools starting Friday, Sept. 3.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe recommended a policy where pre-K through 12th grade students are required to wear masks at school and on buses, regardless of vaccine status, unless they have a medical excuse not to wear them.

Saxe says the mask mandate would be dropped if the county goes green, yellow, or gold on the state’s color map. Masks would still be recommended under that scenario.

School officials say they currently have 170 students who’ve tested positive and more than a 1,000 quarantined.

Board President Mary Neely said she recognizes this decision will be upsetting for many, but it’s obvious from the health department that cases have increased rapidly since the beginning of the school year. She says they don’t want the transmission rate to continue its trend and force the district to go back to remote learning.

Neely voted for the mandate after voting against it two weeks ago.

