Two-car accident shuts down I-64 lane

A two-vehicle accident has closed down the slow lane of I-64 in Cross Lanes.
A two-vehicle accident has closed down the slow lane of I-64 in Cross Lanes.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon has closed down the slow lane of Interstate 64 in Cross Lanes.

According to dispatchers, a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle were involved in a crash near the Goff Mount Road exit on I-64 headed east. The accident has caused the slow lane to be shut down.

The accident was reported around 4 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

