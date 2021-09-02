Two-car accident shuts down I-64 lane

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon has closed down the slow lane of Interstate 64 in Cross Lanes.

According to dispatchers, a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle were involved in a crash near the Goff Mount Road exit on I-64 headed east. The accident has caused the slow lane to be shut down.

The accident was reported around 4 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

