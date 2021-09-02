Two-car accident shuts down I-64 lane
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon has closed down the slow lane of Interstate 64 in Cross Lanes.
According to dispatchers, a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle were involved in a crash near the Goff Mount Road exit on I-64 headed east. The accident has caused the slow lane to be shut down.
The accident was reported around 4 p.m.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
