W.Va. Gov. Justice and Babydog surprise latest winners of vaccine sweepstakes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two West Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19 got quite the thrill Thursday when Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog surprised them outside Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University.

The governor and his canine companion presented them with some of the latest prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Beth Eaves, who’s from Branchland, received a high-end sports car, while Matthew Hill, of Huntington, got a custom pontoon fishing boat.

According to the governor’s office, the following are the latest additional prize winners:

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner - Sheila Parks, Williamstown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners - Evelyn Hudson, Proctor; Beth Layton, Charleston

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners - Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw; Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston; James Sturgill, Fort Gay

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners - Angela Friend, Exchange; Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort; Kaylee Welch, Flemington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners - Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins; Vickie Ganim, South Charleston; Michael Graham, Mount Carbon; Clinton Kirk, Alderson; Meghan Perkins, Hurricane

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners - Angela Colbird, Herndon; Emily Harper, South Charleston

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners - Tina Elliott, Follansbee; James Whitmore, Oak Hill

