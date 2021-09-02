Advertisement

WVU Faculty Senate weighs in on vaccine mandate for students and staff

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia University Faculty Senate on Wednesday further considered the ongoing debate of mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff.

The Faculty Senate met virtually Wednesday during a special meeting. For hours, they debated the language of a vaccine mandate resolution, which specifically refers to the Pfizer vaccine -- the only COVID vaccine that has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

According to that resolution, which has not been voted on by university officials, all students and staff need to be vaccinated, aside from those with legally mandated exceptions.

Other faculty members still have a chance to weigh in online, and voting remains open.

WVU President Gordon Gee has said he supports the vaccination but believes a vaccine mandate would create an unnecessary divide among the student body and the staff.

