All South Charleston police officers to have body cameras soon

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Body cameras will be on all South Charleston’s police officers by mid-October.

Thursday night, Council members heard an update from Police Capt. P.C. Rader.

He said the cruisers have new cameras installed and are now in use.

Rader said that the dash cams and body cams will eventually sync with Bluetooth, and both will turn on automatically when an officer turns his or her sirens on.

“This is essentially evidence for us -- to build our cases, to bolster our cases, to help prove our cases in court. It’s not just about transparency. That’s just one aspect of it. It’s about documenting a scene,” Rader said.

Officers will undergo online training on the body cameras, and they’ll be in use for some officers as soon as Tuesday.

