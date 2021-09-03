Advertisement

‘Ascend West Virginia’ arrivals begin new lives

The first 53 people selected to live and work remotely in West Virginia are now in their new city of Morgantown.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first 53 people selected to live and work remotely in West Virginia are now in their new city of Morgantown.

The inaugural class of “Ascend West Virginia” is now settling in, after applying to the program that gives people a cash incentive of $12,000 to relocate.

The program was started by former Intuit CEO, philanthropist, and Kenova native Brad Smith and his wife Alys.

On Thursday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Business Summit, Smith told the crowd that the applicants along with their families bring the total number of people who moved to Morgantown to 110.

The class members hail from as far away as Berlin, Germany, and from 21 different U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More applicants will be coming from California than any other state, and the average annual income of those selected is about $105,000, a news release said.

The release goes on to say: “Among those choosing the modern mountain lifestyle found in West Virginia is Quintina Mengyan, who is coming to West Virginia from Chicago, her home for the past 10 years. Quintina, the Director of Customer Experience for Vivid Seats, was one of the first to arrive in Morgantown just last week. ‘More than ever before in my life, I’m craving new. New scenery, new experiences, new challenges. Being outdoors and putting my energy towards exploring the earth is no longer something I want for a vacation, I want it every day. Jogs at dawn, appreciating the mountain air and natural trails, afternoon hikes and evenings near a lake with loved ones. Those are things I just couldn’t get in Chicago, but things I’ve quickly learned are the norm in West Virginia.’ "

The application process is now open for Ascend Lewisburg. There’s no word when the process will open for Ascend Shepherdstown.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

