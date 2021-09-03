Advertisement

Bookstore employee recognized as Superintendent’s Superhero

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who helps get books into the hands of children was recognized at Thursday night’s Cabell County school board meeting.

Skip Cameron, who works at Books-a-Million at the Huntington Mall, helps with the company’s back-to-school book drive every year.

During the last eight years, they’ve donated 15,000 new books for Cabell County kids.

Cameron’s enthusiasm is credited as a large part of the success of the book drive, and Thursday night he was named the first Superintendent’s Superhero.

He was even given a cape.

“My enthusiasm is to sell and make the customer leave the store 150 percent happier than when they first walked in,” Cameron said. “Now I may bug the crap out of them, but that’s my specialty.”

