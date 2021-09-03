Cabell County students wearing masks once again as COVID-19 cases rise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday, kids in classrooms all over Cabell County were wearing masks.

The new rule is the result of a school board meeting on Thursday. Board members say with increasing cases in the county, it’s a move to keep children in school and away from virtual learning. Teachers hope the new rule will keep kids out of quarantine.

“I’m so hands-on, and it’s hard to do that when the kids are out,” Mary Arthur, a fifth-grade teacher at Meadows Elementary School said.

Arthur says she knows all about the quarantine struggle. She started the year with 28 kids, now she’s down to 21.

She has five kids in quarantine after an active case of COVID was reported in the class.

At Meadows Elementary, there are 212 students, nine are out for quarantine right now. They also have two active cases at the moment.

She says her biggest challenge is making sure the entire class is on track.

“It’s all about juggling, and you have to use every single minute,” Arthur said.

While teachers are hoping masks will cut them some slack, everyone isn’t on board.

“I think as parents, we have to make the best decisions for our own children,” Ashlee Potter, a mom to three children in the county said.

She says she has mixed feelings about mandatory masking.

She thinks the county should give all students N95 masks, saying it’s the best way to keep kids from mandatory virtual classes.

