Car flips over after going into embankment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car flipped onto its top after going into an embankment Friday. This happened on Elk River Road in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Deputies, the car was traveling south on Elk River Road and went to pass a car turning left into a driveway when it went into an embankment and flipped over onto its top. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and crews had to remove them from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital and there is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Elk River Road has been taken down to one lane at this time while crews are on scene.

