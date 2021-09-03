Advertisement

Car flips over after going into embankment

A car flipped onto its top after going into an embankment Friday.
A car flipped onto its top after going into an embankment Friday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car flipped onto its top after going into an embankment Friday. This happened on Elk River Road in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Deputies, the car was traveling south on Elk River Road and went to pass a car turning left into a driveway when it went into an embankment and flipped over onto its top. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and crews had to remove them from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital and there is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Elk River Road has been taken down to one lane at this time while crews are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit and killed by a pickup truck on Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
Deputies identify man hit and killed by truck
The Cabell County School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening to mandate masks for students...
School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff
Logan troopers say Marcella Canterbury died after being found in the back of a trash truck...
Woman dies after being found in the back of a trash truck
I-64 East is down to one lane in the Barboursville area, nearly 14 hours after a truck carrying...
Crews out working to repair damage on I-64 after tractor-trailer roll over
AEP crews say the road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
Road reopens following accident

Latest News

It happened on Maccorkle Avenue Southwest around 10:30 a.m.
Two injured in crash with dump truck
This Labor Day weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain and...
March to Blair Mountain
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man and a...
Troopers file felony drug charges after traffic stop
Stray pigs are roaming through a neighborhood in West Pea Ridge.
Stray pigs roaming neighborhood