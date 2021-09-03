Double fatal crash shuts down road in eastern Kanawha County

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A roadway in eastern Kanawha County is shutdown due to a fatal crash.

It happened after 6 p.m. Friday along Thorofare Road in Clendenin.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say two people have died in the crash.

Thorofare Road at Bethmont Drive is closed and will be for several hours as crews investigate.

The crash involves two vehicles.

No other information has been released at this time.

WSAZ has a crew on the way to the scene.

