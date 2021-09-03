First Warning Forecast | End-of-week weather aims to please

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The heat is gone. The rain has vanished. The humidity is out of here. It all comes together for a gorgeous end to the work week and start of the Labor Day holiday weekend. However, there will be a brief interruption in the overall nice weather pattern on Sunday. As a cold front crosses, some showers are likely. The silver lining is that the rain will clear out by Labor Day itself, with generally nice weather continuing thereafter.

Friday morning starts with patchy fog and a fall-like chill as temperatures have dropped to the mid 50s. The afternoon will see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures topping out around the 80-degree mark.

Friday evening stays similarly pleasant for high school football games, with temperatures falling to around 60 degrees by midnight. Overnight, expect a few passing clouds with a touch of fog as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Saturday sees a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low 80s. The day stays dry, but after dark, showers begin moving across the area. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s Saturday night.

Occasional rain showers can be expected on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s for the afternoon.

Labor Day on Monday returns to dry weather under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s.

A few passing showers are possible on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures stay in the upper 70s.

Decent sunshine comes back on Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

