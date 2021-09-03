Advertisement

Food pantry receives $10,000 donation from commissioners

The Riverside High School Food Pantry has been helping families for years. In observance of Hunger Action Month, Kanawha County commissioners donated $10,000.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A food pantry that has helped to make life a little easier in an area hard hit by an economic downturn received a big donation Thursday.

The Riverside High School Food Pantry has been helping families for years. In observance of Hunger Action Month, Kanawha County commissioners donated $10,000.

The food pantry supplies food to anyone in the community who needs it and is run by Riverside’s Community Service Class.

“You know, one in five students are having trouble with food, finding food, and that’s about 260 students in my building. And so, if I can take a little bit of that stress off, they can pay a little bit more attention to their studies,” Assistant Principal Steve Loftis said.

Donations are always welcome to the Riverside Food Pantry. They’re constantly in need of items like peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, and canned pasta.

