Former city employee pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $25,000

Court officials say former New Haven City payroll administrator Jessica Greene admitted to...
Court officials say former New Haven City payroll administrator Jessica Greene admitted to embezzling about $25,000 from the city between Jan. 20, 2015, to Aug. 20, 2020.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former New Haven City employee on Friday pleaded guilty to a felony embezzlement charge.

Court officials say former New Haven City payroll administrator Jessica Greene admitted to embezzling about $25,000 from the city between Jan. 20, 2015, to Aug. 20, 2020.

Greene and her defense attorney Tanya Handley declined for cameras to be inside the courtroom. They also declined to comment when questioned by WSAZ.

The prosecution, Steve Connolly with the State Auditor’s office and Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, said Greene was issuing herself paychecks in between regular pay periods for time she never worked.

They also alleged Green issued herself vendor checks for City Council meetings that either never occurred or she never worked.  The prosecution also alleged Greene modified leave balances, such as vacation or sick days.

Judge Craig Tatterson says the guilty plea deal means Greene is charged but only “conditionally” convicted. The judge will now review the plea deal for acceptance.

It appeared from statements made in the courtroom that Greene will cooperate in prosecuting other people that may be involved.

Greene will appear again before the judge on Oct. 8.

