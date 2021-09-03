Four people facing charges for burglary

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office have arrested four people in connect to an active burglary. This happened on Wheelabout Road on Thursday.

When Deputies arrived they found two men suspects on the property and detained them. Deputies learned later that there were also two females involved with the incident and turned themselves in later that day.

Ronnie Wright, age 24 of Albany, Harold Corbin, age 19 of New Plymouth, and Jessica Yates, age 26 of Albany, were all placed under arrest and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. The other juvenile suspect was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Chilicothe.

A bond hearing is expected to be schedule in the future.

