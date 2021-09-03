Head cook at Cabell Midland High School receives Rhododendron Award

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more than 30 years, Mary Cook has been serving students in Cabell County.

She is currently the head cook at Cabell Midland High School -- serving up delicious food and smiles each day.

On Friday, Cook received a special award for her dedication to the school system and to making sure no child ever goes without.

West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice presented Cook with the Rhododendron Award through a virtual presentation.

The award “recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities.”

“Our Rhododendron Award recognizes people in our communities who do great things and who go unnoticed sometimes. We want to give them the proper recognition,” first lady Justice said. “Our recipient is just tremendous, and we would like to tell her just how much of a special person she is to help the kids at school and to make them feel like they are just the greatest.”

Cook was nominated for the award by colleague and Cabell Midland Band Director Tim James.

James says Cook not only works during the school day to help students, but in the after hours. He says she often helps with the band boosters’ annual fundraisers, whipping up her famous pepperoni rolls.

Some of Cook’s recipes have also received national attention. Cook, in the past, was a part of the show ‘The Chew,” where her spaghetti sauce was featured.

Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe says Cook is a perfect choice for this award, citing her work to feed students during the pandemic.

“I often tell people that one of the best things about Cabell County is our people,” said Saxe. “Mary exemplifies what it means to be a true Cabell County employee--going above and beyond every single day to serve the students of Cabell County. This award is just one example of why she is wonderful and amazing. She has been instrumental in our summer feeding program. When we had to go remote and provide meals to our students, she was right there pushing the charge alongside her coworkers, and she is just an inspiration to us all.”

Cook says she is honored and humbled to be recognized for work she dearly loves.

“You always think there’s so many other people who worked hard, hard to get through this past year, year and a half to make things happen and you kind of feel like this award needs to be spread out among a lot of people,” Cook said. “I am just really honored and excited that I got it.”

She is the eighth recipient of the award.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.