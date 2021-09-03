Holiday weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the “unofficial” end to summer with the Labor Day weekend here. For the most part the weather aims to please. That’s good news for many outdoor plans including pool parties, picnics and parades! The fine September weather comes courtesy of the departure of Ida from the American weather landscape. Here’s the set-up for the weekend ahead.

Former Hurricane Ida mercifully left US soil late Thursday night after laying out a path of damage (and in places destruction) that spanned 15 states from its landfall on Sunday in Louisiana to its departure from American soil on Thursday evening by way of Maine. From howling hurricane force winds down south to violent even killer flash floods in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York I feel confident that Ida will join legendry sisters Katrina and Wilma among the retired cyclones in history.

Friday and Saturday will dawn with dense valley fog and lows in the low 50s except 40s across the high country. Fog will lift into a strong sunshine as highs aim for 80 by afternoon. Now while sunburn indices are down as we head through September, the use of an SPF 30 is recommended for exposure to the late morning thru late afternoon time slot (10A thru 5PM). It will take a longer time to burn at this time of year but talk to tailgaters and you will hear tales of sunburns into October on sunshiny and warm days.

By Sunday a warm front and upper air wave will be passing thru armed with some showers and thunder squalls. Timing will be key as to where and how long any showers will be felt.

Odds favor just an hour or 2 of showers followed by a return to warm sunshine for Sunday afternoon hopefully but Labor Day almost assured.

