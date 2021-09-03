Advertisement

Jesse Jackson’s wife headed home from hospital after COVID

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, doesn’t specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson,  a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening to mandate masks for students...
School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff
Man hit and killed by a pickup truck on Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
Deputies identify man hit and killed by truck
Logan troopers say Marcella Canterbury died after being found in the back of a trash truck...
Woman dies after being found in the back of a trash truck
Apple truck crash still affecting I-64 traffic in Huntington/Barboursville area
I-64 East reopens 24 hours after apple truck crash
AEP crews say the road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
Road reopens following accident

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden walks storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’
Two people are confirmed dead in a two-vehicle accident in Clendenin, West Virginia.
Double fatal crash shuts down road in eastern Kanawha County
Teachers hope the new rule will keep kids out of quarantine.
Cabell County students wearing masks once again as COVID-19 cases rise
Rowan Zoeller works to check recycling bins during Live on the Levee in Charleston.
Hometown Hero | Rowan Zoeller