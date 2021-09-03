Advertisement

Local sports teams rewarded for reaching vaccination goals

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango reads the names of local teams that have reached a 90%...
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango reads the names of local teams that have reached a 90% vaccination rate.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Local high school and college teams were rewarded for reaching COVID-19 vaccination numbers at Thursday night’s Kanawha County Commission meeting.

Commissioners implemented the T.E.A.M. Vaccination campaign last month. Any school team or group to have at least 90% of its members vaccinated would receive $5,000.

Eight groups received that award Thursday: University of Charleston’s women’s soccer and men’s volleyball teams; Capital High School’s band, show choir, dance company, lacrosse, and women’s soccer teams; and John Adams Middle School cheer team.

The UC men’s volleyball team is the only group to tout a 100% vaccination rating. Assistant Coach Adam Hamad said, “Being a spring sport, this effected us greatly because it stopped seasons in the past. It made last year really difficult, so it was nice to get the guys back to school safely and get them ready to compete right away and in a safe environment.”

The money for the awards comes from the County’s American Rescue Plan Funds. Commissioners plan to give out several more T.E.A.M. Vaccination Awards.

