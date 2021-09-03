Advertisement

March to Blair Mountain

This Labor Day weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain and...
This Labor Day weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain and organizations across West Virginia are doing their part to make sure it doesn’t go unnoticed.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Labor Day weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain and organizations across West Virginia are doing their part to make sure it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Friday the United Mine Workers Association kicked off the weekend with a 15 mile march starting at the Marmet exit and stopping at Racine. The group is retracing the march of coal miners.

They plan to march 15 miles every single day over the Labor Day weekend.

Sunday they are closing out their celebrations with UMWA President Roberts speaking at the end of the three-day commemoration.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit and killed by a pickup truck on Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
Deputies identify man hit and killed by truck
The Cabell County School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening to mandate masks for students...
School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff
I-64 East is down to one lane in the Barboursville area, nearly 14 hours after a truck carrying...
UPDATE | I-64 East down to one lane at Barboursville
I-64 East is closed in Carter County, Ky. early Thursday morning after a semi crash.
I-64 reopens after early morning crash
AEP crews say the road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
Road reopens following accident

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man and a...
Troopers file felony drug charges after traffic stop
Stray pigs are roaming through a neighborhood in West Pea Ridge.
Stray pigs roaming neighborhood
Cabell County Schools mask mandate begins
Cabell County Schools mask mandate begins
Six injured in New Zealand terror attack
Six injured in New Zealand terror attack