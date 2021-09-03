Mason County BOE mandates masks for students, staff

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Following a two hour special board meeting Thursday night, the Mason County Board of Education voted 3-2 to ‘implement mandated masks for staff and students indoors and on buses.’

Several in attendance were visibly upset with the decision.

A total of 14 people, consisting of parents, medical professionals, a bus driver, and a state delegate voiced their opinions before the board discussed the issue and took it up for a vote.

Of the 14, only two people supported a mask mandate.

However, not all 14 spoke of the mandate as there was some confusion on whether the meeting would address a mask mandate or whether it would address shutting down schools.

Some parents wanted the board to leave the decision of masking kids up to each family, while others worried a school closure would further isolate their children, especially during their formative elementary years.

One parent said a mask mandate would only create more division in the community, adding virtual schooling was a nightmare the year before.

Superintendent Keith Burdette says the mask mandate goes into effect this coming Tuesday -- and the purpose of the motion is to reduce the number of students requried to be quarantined when positive COVID cases are identified.

