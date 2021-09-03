Advertisement

SOMC offers COVID-19 treatment at home

By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Hospitals can be a scary place. A lot of COVID-19 patients would likely rather receive treatment at home. For some, that’s an option at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

“It’s been a beautiful thing to be able to monitor them at home. Our goal is to keep them out of the hospital,” said SOMC’s Home Health Nurse Manager Jenni Smathers.

Smathers helped launch the program in December. Since then, more than 90 patients have received treatment from the comfort of their own home. It best suits COVID-19 positive patients who need treatment, but aren’t sick enough to be admitted into the hospital.

“For those who may not be running a fever, may be younger, but still sick enough to be homebound because of the quarantine situation. They may need some IV fluids at home,” Smathers said.

Nurses make daily visits to these patients to administer treatment. Some patients are even able to receive monoclonal antibody treatments if they qualify. These nurses have made several visits to Minford Retirement Center to take care of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“SOMC has been an answer to prayers,” said Assistant Administrator Tina Brown.

Brown says many of the residents are more comfortable receiving treatment there because they are surrounded by people who they know and are comfortable with.

“We, the staff, have really become their family over the last year when they were quarantined with us,” Brown said.

That comfortability makes it a little easier on those patients. Forty-three have received this type of care just within the last month. By keeping them at home, it also allows the hospital to have more beds available for others.

“I know it has changed lives. I think that care and love helps them to heal quicker,” Brown said.

