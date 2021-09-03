Advertisement

Trick-or-treat night: It’s your call in Kanawha County

Online poll to be posted
Halloween is on a Sunday this year, but what date trick-or-treat will actually happen in...
Halloween is on a Sunday this year, but what date trick-or-treat will actually happen in Kanawha County is open for discussion.((Source: Pexels))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Halloween is on a Sunday this year, but what date trick-or-treat will actually happen in Kanawha County is open for discussion.

The Kanawha County Commission will post a poll on their website and on Facebook in the coming days. After they get some feedback from the community, they will make a decision.

When the poll is open for voting, we will post it here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

