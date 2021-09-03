Trick-or-treat night: It’s your call in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Halloween is on a Sunday this year, but what date trick-or-treat will actually happen in Kanawha County is open for discussion.
The Kanawha County Commission will post a poll on their website and on Facebook in the coming days. After they get some feedback from the community, they will make a decision.
