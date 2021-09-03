Troopers file felony drug charges after traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man and a Michigan man after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, 64 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, and 10 grams of suspected heroin worth approximately $6,500.

On Sunday, troopers stopped the vehicle for a marked lanes violation on State Route 823. During the stop, troopers saw a firearm between the center console and smelled marijuana coming from the driver and passenger. Troopers searched the driver and found suspected crack cocaine and heroin. After searching the vehicle they found the marijuana.

The driver, Jerome Simpson, 35, Huntington, W.Va., and passenger, Bershawn Bailey, 28, Inkster, Mich., were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony, having a weapon under disability and possession of heroin, both third-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 17 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.