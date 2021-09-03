Two injured in crash with dump truck

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a dump truck in South Charleston Friday.

It happened on Maccorkle Avenue Southwest around 10:30 a.m.

The South Charleston Police Department says the driver and the passenger in the car were both taken to the hospital.

They say one of them was ejected and the car continued to roll, hitting a van in the other lane.

There’s no word on the extent of their injuries or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The South Charleston Police Department is investigating.

