Advertisement

Two injured in crash with dump truck

It happened on Maccorkle Avenue Southwest around 10:30 a.m.
It happened on Maccorkle Avenue Southwest around 10:30 a.m.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a dump truck in South Charleston Friday.

It happened on Maccorkle Avenue Southwest around 10:30 a.m.

The South Charleston Police Department says the driver and the passenger in the car were both taken to the hospital.

They say one of them was ejected and the car continued to roll, hitting a van in the other lane.

There’s no word on the extent of their injuries or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The South Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit and killed by a pickup truck on Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
Deputies identify man hit and killed by truck
The Cabell County School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening to mandate masks for students...
School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff
Logan troopers say Marcella Canterbury died after being found in the back of a trash truck...
Woman dies after being found in the back of a trash truck
I-64 East is down to one lane in the Barboursville area, nearly 14 hours after a truck carrying...
Crews out working to repair damage on I-64 after tractor-trailer roll over
AEP crews say the road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
Road reopens following accident

Latest News

A car flipped onto its top after going into an embankment Friday.
Car flips over after going into embankment
This Labor Day weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain and...
March to Blair Mountain
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man and a...
Troopers file felony drug charges after traffic stop
Stray pigs are roaming through a neighborhood in West Pea Ridge.
Stray pigs roaming neighborhood