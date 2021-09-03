Weight loss support

Advertisement

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Many people know family, friends, perhaps even yourself, who have a weight loss goal. For any goal to be successful, it is critical that they are surrounded by a support system that are not only respectful of their wellness goal, but also supportive…but in the right ways! Coach Chris was on Studio 3 to discuss some Do’s and Don’ts of being a great supporter of those you know who have weight loss goals!

