Weight loss support

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Many people know family, friends, perhaps even yourself, who have a weight loss goal. For any goal to be successful, it is critical that they are surrounded by a support system that are not only respectful of their wellness goal, but also supportive…but in the right ways! Coach Chris was on Studio 3 to discuss some Do’s and Don’ts of being a great supporter of those you know who have weight loss goals!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.