Barn fire Saturday kills five goats

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has destroyed a barn and killed five goats in Cabell County.

Milton firefighters say a barn caught fire late Saturday morning just outside the Milton area at the 9000 block of Left Fork Cooper Ridge Rd.

Firefighters say the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. and when they got on scene, the fire had already burned through the barn.

According to Cabell County dispatch, the homeowners of the property tried to rescue the animals inside the barn, but firefighters said five goats died in the fire.

The barn is a total loss and, according to firefighters, the fire got so hot, it caused minor damage to the home on the property. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters say there is no foul play is suspected.

