Advertisement

Barn fire Saturday kills five goats

Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.
Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has destroyed a barn and killed five goats in Cabell County.

Milton firefighters say a barn caught fire late Saturday morning just outside the Milton area at the 9000 block of Left Fork Cooper Ridge Rd.

Firefighters say the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. and when they got on scene, the fire had already burned through the barn.

According to Cabell County dispatch, the homeowners of the property tried to rescue the animals inside the barn, but firefighters said five goats died in the fire.

The barn is a total loss and, according to firefighters, the fire got so hot, it caused minor damage to the home on the property. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters say there is no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead in a two-vehicle accident in Clendenin, West Virginia.
2 men dead in motorcycle-pickup truck crash
Logan troopers say Marcella Canterbury died after being found in the back of a trash truck...
Woman dies after being found in the back of a trash truck
Apple truck crash still affecting I-64 traffic in Huntington/Barboursville area
I-64 East reopens 24 hours after apple truck crash
PIGS ON THE LOOSE
Stray pigs roam neighborhood
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
Mother and daughter reported missing

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
WV LOTTERY DRAWING
Great Rubber Duck Race coming to Charleston
Great Rubber Duck Race coming to Charleston
People march to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle.
"March to Blair Mountain" marks 100th anniversary of battle