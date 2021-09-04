First Warning Forecast | Brief hiccup on Sunday before return to nice weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If every day of the holiday weekend could be like Saturday, surely there would be no complaints. Unfortunately, Sunday will be quite the opposite as clouds and showers overtake the region. However, Labor Day itself is looking just fine, and pretty decent weather continues through the end of the week. Temperatures stay comfortable enough, with several mornings feeling crisp like fall.

Despite a few sprinkles possible out west, Saturday evening stays dry for most. After dark, showers begin approaching from the northwest and spread towards the south and east as the night goes on. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Showers will be common through much of the day on Sunday under a cloudy sky. Late in the day, showers break up and turn more scattered. Some breaks in the clouds may also be seen across Ohio. However, temperatures stay in the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Labor Day on Monday returns to dry weather. After some clouds and areas of fog to start, more sunshine filters in as the day goes on. High temperatures rise to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

A few passing showers are possible on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

Decent sunshine comes back on Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday stays sunny and dry with high temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.