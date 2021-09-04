First Warning Forecast | Holiday weekend sees some good weather, some bad

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Labor Day weekend is here, and while the weather will not be picture-perfect all three days, two out of the three days still look to be winners. Sunday is when the region has to contend with passing showers as a cold front crosses. Otherwise, Saturday and Monday stay dry, with mainly rain-free conditions continuing for the shortened work week.

Saturday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and a touch of fog in spots. Temperatures range from the mid 50s east to near 60 degrees west.

Expect a continued partly cloudy sky throughout the day Saturday. High temperatures rise to the low 80s.

The evening hours stay dry, but after dark, showers begin approaching from the northwest and spread towards the south and east as the night goes on. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Occasional rain showers can be expected on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Labor Day on Monday returns to dry weather under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s.

A few passing showers are possible on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures stay in the upper 70s.

Decent sunshine comes back on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.