Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Gov. Beshear announced he is signing the official call for Kentucky’s General Assembly to meet in special session.

The call for legislation is set for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Beshear said the session will consider multiple efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19, as the Delta variant has placed a majority of counties in Kentucky into the “red zone” for incidence rate.

“The Delta variant is spreading at a rate never seen before, impacting businesses, shuttering schools, and worse, causing severe illness and death,” Beshear said. “Nearly every day we set records in number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in the ICU or needing a ventilator just to breathe.”

The governor said due to the recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision limiting his executive power in handling COVID guidance and restrictions.

The call would include asking for an extension of Kentucky’s state of emergency to January.

