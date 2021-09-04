Advertisement

Herd beats Navy

Marshall wins season opener 49-7.
Marshall wins season opener 49-7.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WSAZ) - Game number one was impressive for first year Marshall head coach Charles Huff as his Herd beat Navy by a final of 49-7 in Annapolis. Rasheen Ali scored four touchdowns on the day helping lead the rushing attack to go over the 100 yard mark. Also, quarterback Grant Wells threw for 333 yards and had two interceptions. The Marshall defense was stingy allowing just seven points on the day and that score came in the fourth quarter.

Marshall hosts North Carolina Central in their home opener next Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff

This story will be updated.

