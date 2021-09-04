Holiday weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Rock and Roll group Meatloaf whimsically harmonized how two out of three “ain’t” bad. Well that notion fits the weekend weather as we bookend day and partially sunny days on Saturday and Monday with a Sunday that will feature waves of rain. While the rains on Sunday should not get out of control, some local street flooding would be possible where downpours occur. The preliminary target for several waves/hours of rain is Eastern Kentucky and Southern WV but with some leakage north into Ohio and Central WV along I-64.

Saturday will begin with patchy fog for early charity runs in Huntington and Portsmouth before a partially cloudy-hazy day takes over in time for the Portsmouth River Days parade. Look for enough sun for highs to make 80 degrees.

Saturday night will be dry in the evening then overnight the first wave of rain will arrive pre-dawn on Sunday.

Sunday’s skies will turn murky and water laden as clouds stream through producing occasional showers and thunder episodes. Temperatures will hover in the 70s most of the day.

Labor Day is shaping up fine for the Catlettsburg celebration with a nice morning for the parade (10AM start) then sunshine and highs near 80 to be followed by the night time Rodney Adkins concert.

