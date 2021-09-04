Kentucky opens season with win over UL Monroe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Kroger Field back at full capacity, the Kentucky Wildcats started the 2021 season with a 45-10 win over UL Monroe.

In his first game with UK, after transferring from Penn State, quarterback Will Levis threw for 367 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wan’Dale Robinson, the transfer from Nebraska and Franklin County native, tallied 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field for week two against Missouri. That game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

