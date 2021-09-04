Advertisement

Kentucky opens season with win over UL Monroe

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) calls for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) calls for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Kroger Field back at full capacity, the Kentucky Wildcats started the 2021 season with a 45-10 win over UL Monroe.

In his first game with UK, after transferring from Penn State, quarterback Will Levis threw for 367 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wan’Dale Robinson, the transfer from Nebraska and Franklin County native, tallied 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field for week two against Missouri. That game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

